ASUU Strike: Our colleagues going into prostitution, early marriages – Students

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Leaders of students of tertiary institutions in the South East Thursday gave the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to end the strike in public universities by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), claiming that many of their women are now into prostitution, some are getting unwanted pregnancies, and going into early marriages.

They issued the ultimatum in Abakaliki during a demonstration organised by students of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) in collaboration with the South East student leaders.

Chairman, Joint Campus Council (JCC) Ebonyi State University, Oke John Kingsley, said they are not happy about the government’s handling of the strike issue.

He said: “We are no longer happy sitting at home, we are tired. Because of the strike, some students are now into prostitution; some are getting unwanted pregnancies, and going into early marriages.

“Some students are joining ‘Yahoo’ and illegal activities in the street while police are busy arresting them. We are tired of going to police stations.”

Kingsley said: “As a matter of urgency the Federal Government should negotiate with ASUU. If there are no good facilities in school, we won’t have a conducive environment for learning.”

President of the AE-FUNAI Student Union Government (SUG), Jerry Okafor said most students are on the street engaging in all manners of social vices as a result of the strike.

 

