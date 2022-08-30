ASUU Strike: PANDEF condemns extension

Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday condemned the extension of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing as sad and most unfortunate. In a statement issued and signed by PANDEF’sNational Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF described the demonstration as being insensitive and disregard to the plight of theNigerianstudents.

The statement reads: “We inPANDEFdescribethedemonstration as an insensitivity and blatant disregard for the plightof Nigerianstudentsin the nation’s federal universities who have been forced to remain at home for over six months, by both the Federal Government and the ASUU.

“PANDEFisworriedover the reoccurring, prolonged strikes by, particularly, the ASUU and other Unions in the Nation’s University System.

“Recalls that in 2020, ASUU embarked on a ninemonth strike and there were also follow-up industrial actions by the senior staff association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), early in 2021.”

