ASUU Strike: PANDEF condemns extension

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA

Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday condemned the extension of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing as sad and most unfortunate. In a statement issued and  signed by PANDEF’sNational Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF described the demonstration as being insensitive and disregard to the plight of theNigerianstudents.

 

The statement reads: “We inPANDEFdescribethedemonstration as an insensitivity and blatant disregard for the plightof Nigerianstudentsin the nation’s federal universities who have been forced to remain at home for over six months, by both the Federal Government and the ASUU.

“PANDEFisworriedover the reoccurring, prolonged strikes by, particularly, the ASUU and other Unions in the Nation’s University System.

 

“Recalls that in 2020, ASUU embarked on a ninemonth strike and there were also follow-up industrial actions by the senior staff association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), early in 2021.”

 

Related Articles
News

Enugu Guber: Ekweremadu’s loyalists lose suit to stop PDP’s delegate list

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday upheld the ward congresses conducted by the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The camp of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who is aspiring to fly the PDP’s flag in the 2023 governorship election, had instituted the suit challenging the conduct of the […]
News

Okezie directs conduct of integrity tests on structures

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed that integrity tests be conducted on old and new structures in markets and malls across the state.   This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu while speaking to Chairmen of market committees in the state in his office on […]
News

Court sends son of Tambuwal’s aide, 2 others to prison

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Sokoto State Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced Aminu Hayatu Tafida, son of the Special Adviser on Social Investments to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and two others to four years and six months imprisonment with an option of N400,000 fine each.   The Court sentence also includes compensation for alleged circulation of 18 seconds […]

