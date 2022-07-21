ASUU Strike: Proposed Aviation workers solidarity protest portends danger –FG

…frets over security consequences of sector’s shutdown

The Federal Government has warned that there would be serious security consequences if the aviation workers should join the planned Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week against the protracted strike by university-based unions.

The government equally describedtheplannedprotest as not only illegal but unhelpful to efforts being made to resolve the crisis. Responding to questions on threats posed by the aviation workers resolve to join the solidarity protest, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, describedthedevelopmentas worrisome. His words: “I’m naturally concerned about this, if the aviation union will shut down in support of ASUU. I would say they have no need to.

I will say also that we should begin to look at civil aviation as a critical national security enterprise. It has all the implications. We should not contemplate or think about an aviation disaster. “We should also think about the general activity on the economy of Nigeria without aviation. It’s okay. This is democracy, you can push for demands, but in pressing for demands you shouldbereasonable in doing so. Where the life that you’re trying to promote would be seriously affected and hampered; where lives can be lost because of your own activity, I think it should be reconsidered.

“So, civilaviationworkers, I think, should not be part of this. Yes, I am concerned and yes we’ve spoken to them and I don’t think they will join, because they know that there’s huge responsibilityof lives on their heads. If you’re an Air Traffic Controller, it involves national security. It involvesthecapabilityof preventing external aggression and so on and so forth. “I believe that they are very aware of the enormous responsibility upon them in civilaviationand they should continue to see it so and continue to be as law-abiding as we want them to be.” Commenting on the NLC planned protest, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said the people should begin to interrogate what labour was doing, insisting that there was no direct dispute between labour and the government. According to him, the government was already addressing the disputes with the university workers, pointing out that NLC was even a member of the tripartite panel looking into their grievances. “So calling out people on street protest, you begin to wonder, what is the motive of NLC in this matter? But you see here, we do not interrogate what NLC is doing. NLC by its own laws cannot even giveoutpamphlets. AndNLC is supposed to be completely insulated from politics. Now, if you declare dispute with us, yes you can go on strike. Even that one would depend onwhethercertain stepshave been taken or not. But this particular NLC, you know, asking andmobilising people to come out on strike on July 26 and 27, is clearly on nothing,” he averred.

Reminded that the NLC was affected because the prolonged strike was affecting their children, he said the government was as worried as everybody, but felt that the labour union should join hands with the government in finding lasting solutions to the logjam. “They are part of the tripartite agreement that have been negotiating with Federal Government on this ASUU issue. So, why are they now going out to take sides? I think you also interrogate it yourselves. I think it’s popular to get NLC out and support but ask yourself: how does that help the problem? How does that solve the problem? What you are going to create is more anarchy. And I think the NLC should think twice about their proposed strike in solidarity with ASUU,” he warned.

