News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: Proposed Aviation workers solidarity protest portends danger –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…frets over security consequences of sector’s shutdown
…says NLC’s planned action illegal, unhelpful

The Federal Government has warned that there would be serious security consequences if the aviation workers should join the planned Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week against the protracted strike by university-based unions.

The government equally describedtheplannedprotest as not only illegal but unhelpful to efforts being made to resolve the crisis. Responding to questions on threats posed by the aviation workers resolve to join the solidarity protest, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, describedthedevelopmentas worrisome. His words: “I’m naturally concerned about this, if the aviation union will shut down in support of ASUU. I would say they have no need to.

I will say also that we should begin to look at civil aviation as a critical national security enterprise. It has all the implications. We should not contemplate or think about an aviation disaster. “We should also think about the general activity on the economy of Nigeria without aviation. It’s okay. This is democracy, you can push for demands, but in pressing for demands you shouldbereasonable in doing so. Where the life that you’re trying to promote would be seriously affected and hampered; where lives can be lost because of your own activity, I think it should be reconsidered.

“So, civilaviationworkers, I think, should not be part of this. Yes, I am concerned and yes we’ve spoken to them and I don’t think they will join, because they know that there’s huge responsibilityof lives on their heads. If you’re an Air Traffic Controller, it involves national security. It involvesthecapabilityof preventing external aggression and so on and so forth. “I believe that they are very aware of the enormous responsibility upon them in civilaviationand they should continue to see it so and continue to be as law-abiding as we want them to be.” Commenting on the NLC planned protest, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, said the people should begin to interrogate what labour was doing, insisting that there was no direct dispute between labour and the government. According to him, the government was already addressing the disputes with the university workers, pointing out that NLC was even a member of the tripartite panel looking into their grievances. “So calling out people on street protest, you begin to wonder, what is the motive of NLC in this matter? But you see here, we do not interrogate what NLC is doing. NLC by its own laws cannot even giveoutpamphlets. AndNLC is supposed to be completely insulated from politics. Now, if you declare dispute with us, yes you can go on strike. Even that one would depend onwhethercertain stepshave been taken or not. But this particular NLC, you know, asking andmobilising people to come out on strike on July 26 and 27, is clearly on nothing,” he averred.

Reminded that the NLC was affected because the prolonged strike was affecting their children, he said the government was as worried as everybody, but felt that the labour union should join hands with the government in finding lasting solutions to the logjam. “They are part of the tripartite agreement that have been negotiating with Federal Government on this ASUU issue. So, why are they now going out to take sides? I think you also interrogate it yourselves. I think it’s popular to get NLC out and support but ask yourself: how does that help the problem? How does that solve the problem? What you are going to create is more anarchy. And I think the NLC should think twice about their proposed strike in solidarity with ASUU,” he warned.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi: We didn’t stop people from joining PDP, says party chair

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it has not stopped anyone from joining the party, contrary to speculation fro some quarters. The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu stated this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the just concluded local government […]
News

Beirut explosion: Angry residents demand answers after blast

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 135, more than 4000 injured People in Beirut have expressed anger at the government over what they say was negligence that led to Tuesday’s huge explosion. President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse. Many have accused the authorities […]
News

Dangote’s $2bn fertiliser plant pushes out 120 trucks daily

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

After months of speculations, Dangote Urea fertilizer is now finally on sale nationwide and currently pushes out a minimum of 120 trucks per day across the country Group Executive Director, (Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development), Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the plant, which has the capacity to turn out more than 4,500 tonnes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica