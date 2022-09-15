ASUU Strike: Protesting students slam Atiku

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday promised to continue its protest following the Federal Government’s failure to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The students yesterday converged on the Ibadan Toll Gate of the Lagos Expressway, occupying and blocking vehicular movement on the route, leaving motorists stranded.

The protesters thereafter headed to the venue for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan. The National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa, slammed the PDP’s presi-dential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for not taking any position to identify with them since the strike by ASUU began on February 14.

He said: “It is embarrassing that for the past seven months, Nigerian students have been denied access to education. This deliberate act insults the collective intelligence of Nigerian students both at home and in the Diaspora and it shows the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling elite towards the plight of the Nigerian people. “No one could have imagined that there would be a time in the history of this country when ivory towers would be under lock and key as a result of governmental crass irresponsibility. Alas! It is happening right now.”

