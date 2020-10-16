Education

ASUU strike: Protesting UNIUYO students give FG seven days to open varsities

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

Worried by the prolong closure of universities across the country, angry students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Chapter, at the weekend defied the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols and took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration, urging the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU) to end the lingering crises for academic activities to resume.

The protesters had barricaded the Ikpa Road axis of the Town Campus of the university in the early hours of Friday with an ultimatum of seven days issued to the contending parties to accede to their demand.

Chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards of various inscriptions, the protesting students threatened to shut down Aso Rock and the National Assembly if their request is not acceded to within seven days.

Addressing the protesters, the NANS Zone ‘D’ Coordinator, who is a Mass Communication student of UNIUYO, Comrade. Etinyene Offongekpe, solicited for the immediate end of the protracted strike and charged those at the negotiating table to work towards speedy resolution of the impasse.

“We are sending this message to the Federal Government and ASUU. We are tired of staying at home, our rents have expired. We want to return and complete the academic year. We cannot accept this anymore.

“We call on the Federal Government to key in to the agreement it signed in 2019 and ASUU to shift grounds. We have come to express to the world that we cannot take this anymore.

“We are under instructions from the NANS Secretariat to shut down Abuja, seven days from now. We are mobilizing to move to Abuja, we will shut the National Assembly and Aso Rock,” he said.

The President Students Union Government (SUG) of the university, Comrade Emmanuel Akpan, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, Minister of Education and all relevant authorities to settle all grievances with ASUU in order to save the education system from imminent collapse.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Firm restates commitment to education, flags off 2020 teacher’s award

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated commitment to the overall development of education, promotion of teachers’ welfare and the teaching profession.   This was as the company said it had over the years been enhancing quality education through infrastructural development, provision of facilities and laboratories across all levels of education system through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix […]
Education

Between education or destruction

Posted on Author Mahfouz A. Adedimeji

That Nigeria is facing serious challenges is a statement that requires no proof. Every living Nigerian in Nigeria, and perhaps abroad, through the ubiquitous media, sees it, hears it and feels it.   It is arguable that what sustains Nigeria today is the sheer grace of God, which the nation has in abundance but still […]
Education

NYSC partners NHIS on corps members’ health care

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Again, the Director- General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of NYSC to effective healthcare services for corps members during their service year.   This was as he commended the inclusion of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), describing it as another laudable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: