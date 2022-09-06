ASUU Strike: Public varsities at crossroads

…as stakeholders condemn extension

ANXIETY

There seems to be no let-up in the ongoing strike in the university system as there are alleged attempts to break the strike, which ASUU vowed to resist

Kayode Olanrewaju Again, Nigerian public universities are at crossroads, as there is no letup in the lingering crisis ravaging the system. This followed an alleged smear campaign in the media and other surreptitious moves by the Federal Government and Pro-Chancellors of state universities to cause public disaffection for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and division in the union so as to whittle down the union’s grip on universities.

The National Working Committee (NEC) of ASUU had on August 24, for the umpteenth time transmuted the roll-over strike it declared on February 14, 2022 to a comprehensive, total and indefinite strike, thereby foreclosing any earlier resolution of the industrial action. ASUU has in recent times become a subject of criticism among Nigerians following the declaration of the indefinite strike after almost seven months of shutting the university system.

The union has been accused by a section of stakeholders for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerian students, whose academic and future have been stalled due to the prolonged strike. Moves against ASUU Piqued by extension of the strike and the comment credited to the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, considered to denigrate state universities as “quacks,” the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities (COPSUN) has risen against ASUU, saying that it should realise that membership of the union is voluntary.

To demonstrate its displeasure for ASUU, the Committee, however, called for immediate democratisation of the membership of unions – ASUU. SSANU, NASU and NAAT, saying doing so any worker in the university system would be free to either belong to a union or not. Besides, the Committee is also seeking the urgent need for the devolution of powers in the institutions on the issues of labour, wages and salaries with freedom of the employees, as it is the best practice in other parts of the world.

Again, the Committee stated that state universities could not be forced or coerced to implement agreements reached between the Federal Government and its workers in the universities to which they are not parties. “It is time to respect the federal nature of our government in all matters and not selectively, especially on the issues of salaries and wages,” COPSUN added.

Towards this end, some state governments are calling their universities to pull out of the ASUU strike as they have no “legitimate cause” to join the strike, since according to them, education is on the Concurrent List as being legislated by federal and state governments. They also claimed that some of the contending issues that ASUU is fighting for are peculiar to federal universities, and thus lecturers in the state-owned universities have no cause to shut the system.

Consequent upon this, the Oyo State government last week called on lecturers at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso to disengage from the strike, saying the current administration has settled all necessary obligations.

In the same vein, the Governing Council of Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State (IBBUL) also directed all staff and students of the institution to resume for the second semester for the 2021/2922 academic session on September 5. Similarly, the management of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has called on the lecturers to resume at their duty posts.

Also, Nasarawa State University may soon resume academic activities, if the state government’s promise to shoulder the responsibility of paying the striking workers’ salary arrears is anything to go by. Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has joined in the call for stateowned universities to pull out of the ASUU strike, saying ASUU has lost the support of Nigerian students given the unpatriotic disposition of the union in extending the strike indefinitely.

“The students would no longer support the union’s call for intervention as the body is selfserving,” NANS President, Sunday Asefon has said. Reacting to the extension of the strike, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) frowned over the action by ASUU, describing it “as sad and most unfortunate.” Its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF, condemned ASUU’s action as being insensitive and disregarding the plight of the Nigerian students.

“The Federal Government and ASUU should be aware that they are endangering, not only the future of our youths, but also the education system of the country,” the group stressed. Meanwhile, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has fixed September 6 (today) to meet the Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Vice-Chancellors and Pro- Chancellors of federal universities over the prolonged ASUU strike.

According to the NUC Executive Secretary, the meeting is being convened to deliberate on issues concerning the on-going strike and seek a succeeding solution to the crisis. ASUU’s reaction Conscious of the smear campaigns against the union, ASUU was said to have already constituted a sevenmember committee to address what it described as “a smear media campaign against the union.”

The committee, tagged: “Rapid Response Committee,” with members across various universities is to be chaired by Prof. Ade Adejumo of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology. According to the union’s President, the committee is to develop strategies to tackle the alleged media campaign against the union’s decision to continue with the industrial action.

This as the union vowed to sustain its on-going strike until the Federal Government meets its demands, which though the government claimed it had implemented by 80 per cent, which ASUU refuted and declared unsatisfied.

Reacting to the claim to break the ranks of ASUU, the Chairman of ASUU-Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, who frowned over the claim that some universities are pulling out of the strike, said the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), in the first instance, is not a faction of ASUU, as according to him, its members had being out of the union since 2016, while ASUU has had successfully carried out three struggles without them.

“So, how is CONUA an issue in the on-going struggle,” he queried, even as he stated further that NANS also has not been relevant to students their primary constituency talk-less of any ASUU struggle. “Tell me any ASUU struggle in the last two decades that this set of cash-and-carry NANS was part of. NANS as presently constituted, is not relevant for any progressive struggle. Their relevance is only at Aso Rock and different state government houses across the country. They are only acting true to their character.

They will fail with their paymasters,” he added. Adelaja noted that no single state university that started this strike with ASUU had pulled out of the strike, saying: “We only have universities like LASU with which we are in court; Rivers State University, UNIOSUN, DELSU, IAUE in Port Harcourt (on suspension), and Kwara State University, Malete (which is an observer branch that is not a charter member of our union) and hence not obligated to join the strike that are not on strike.

Also, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) ASUU Chairman, Prof. Simon Erhiabi, said there was no iota of truth in the claim that state universities are pulling out the strike. He stated that there is no state university that is ready to pull out of the strike, saying: “That is not correct. No state university that is registered as ASUU members has pulled out or is planning to pull out of the strike.

He added: “There are two levels of being an ASUU branch. First, new universities that are not charter branches of ASUU cannot join the strike. As a policy of ASUU, new universities are given a two years window of observation with which they have the liberty to either go on strike, join a strike, or not to. “So, those state universities that are not joining the strike are those that have not been charter branches of ASUU based on their years of existence.

Again, the state universities in which their branch unions have a crisis with ASUU could not also join and those are the ones that are not on strike.” Erhiabi said the extension this time, is to give the government another window of opportunity to negotiate and meet with the union with a view to addressing all contending issues with a view to ending the strike.

Stakeholders’ position Worried by the development, a don at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Ademola Dasylva, has expressed dismay over the government’s handling of the ongoing strike, saying as a country, Nigeria needs to fashion out what is the best model for the nation in order to reposition the Nigerian University System, which is grossly underperforming for sundry reasons.

He noted that “this is the appropriate time for all wellmeaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to do the needful before the country slides into a deeper crisis.” Thus, Dasylva advised the Federal Government that if it was indeed serious to end the FG/ASUU imbroglio, it should consider the report of Prof. Nimi Briggs’ Committee for the purpose of implementation as applicable and as appropriate.

The don described the selection of members of the Committee as commendable and the best in recent times, given the nature of the assignment and the thoroughness with which it arrived at the recommendations that proffer enduring solutions to the perennial crises in the country’s public university system.

But he, however, chided the Pro-Chancellors of the state universities, who he described as appointees of the government, saying their appointments were largely dependent on political exegeses and convenience, and hence some of them know next to nothing on how universities run in global best practices.

He said: “ASUU struggle over the years has always been to better the lots of the public universities, such that they compare favourably with top-notch universities across the globe. “Of course, this should be the responsibility of the Pro-Chancellors, and Vice- Chancellors, but which they do not know. According to him, it is their failure to do the needful by calling the attention of their proprietors that brought about the deficiencies that ASUU is insisting must be fixed. On alleged state universities plans to pull out of the strike, he noted that ASUU members in public universities (federal and state) are one and the same, as an injustice to one; is an injustice to all.

Dasylva hinted that the government in recent times has tried deliberately and mischievously to cause unnecessary division to weaken the body, even as he pointed out that ASUU members in all public universities are all important and have contributed sacrificially to ASUU struggle right from the very beginning, till date.

He called members of ASUU in the state universities not to swallow the subterfuge, and deliberate blackmail by the detractors, saying these are deliberate distractions to derail the struggle, but which the union is far wiser.

Still on the plans to break ASUU’s ranks, a don at the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Samuel Odewumi, however, wondered that the Federal Government seems all out to break the strike. According to him, there is ongoing deliberate propaganda in the media to take away public support for ASUU, with the strategy to reduce the agitation to the payment of the six-month arrears of the strike period.

The second strategy, he noted, is to continue to use hunger as a weapon of war against ASUU though the adoption of the “no work, no pay” policy, saying the Federal Government agents are not interested in the meeting the demands, but to achieve total annihilation of the union given the turn of events recently. On the way forward As part of the way forward, critical stakeholders in the nation’s education sector, particularly Emeritus Professor Jide Osuntokun, in one of his articles, titled: “Higher Education and the Future of Nigeria,” has suggested that ASUU should adopt a different strategy than going on strike every year and expecting different reactions from the government.

“What ASUU should now be fighting for is university autonomy, which the law has, in fact, granted. ASUU should take governments, both federal and state, to court over university autonomy,” he said, stating that once university autonomy is granted, each university should cost what it will take to educate students across all disciplines in the universities in a differentiated school fees and come up with the economic cost.

The government, based on this, should then grant annually whatever it could afford while parents would have to come up with the remainder of the cost. Though, he said that not all parents would be able to pay the economic cost of their children’s education, such parents according to him would have to be assisted by the federal, state and local government scholarship awards.

He said: “This will lead to differentiated payments of fees and salaries by each university, and for which each university will develop unique characters rather than the homogenised national, or is it federal character, that we currently have. For example, the universities of Lagos, Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello, Bayero, Obafemi Awolowo, Port Harcourt and Nsukka, because of their reputation and location, may be able to generate revenues that will make them pay their staff better salaries than the current poor national remuneration.”

The don also said that the governments at all levels must stop meddling in university administration, saying a properly funded university system where the universities are allowed to generate their own revenues through fees, grants, innovation and copyrights will free them from the deadweight of government control. He wondered how the government that could not fund existing universities finds it easy to announce the establishment of new universities of “medicine,” “transportation,” ”Navy’’ “Air Force,” “Police“ and “Army,” among others.

He, therefore, advised ASUU rather than embarking on strikes to fight a just cause, should go to court to enforce university autonomy, and it should then raise revenue the way it must and allow the government to come up with whatever it says it can afford to grant the universities without any right to fix salaries and school fees as a way to put an end to unending and degrading regime of annual strikes.

Consequently, to Odewumi, “if ASUU wants to survive the onslaught they must develop new strategies and tactics to get government officials to have a rethink.”

He noted: “First, ASUU should remove the biggest plank on which the government is standing by agreeing not to make payment of the six months’ salary as a condition for resumption.

