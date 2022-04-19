News

ASUU Strike: Respect agreements with unions, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to respect the collective bargaining agreements entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the country’s tertiary institutions. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call in his 2022 Easter message to workers and Nigerians with the theme; “Hope That Never Dies,’’ yesterday in Abuja.

 

According to him, millions of Nigerian university students, especially those attending public citadels of higher learning, are celebrating Easter outside the precincts of their campuses. “This is not by reason of choice, but because our country cut short their hopes.

 

“The inability of the government to deliver on commitments it reached with our university workers, both academic and non-academic, has ensured that the streak of instability battering and buffeting our tertiary education system remains unresolved.

“It is even more tragic that the majority of the affected students are children from poor homes, whose parents cannot afford to pay the outrageous fees charged by private universities.

 

“Tragically, while students from poor homes are held back by frustrating cycles of strike actions, the children of the rich and powerful are in private campuses learning.

 

