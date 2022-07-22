ASUU strike: Shelve planned protest, FG appeals to NLC

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who made the appeal Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in his office, updated the labour leaders of the efforts so far made by the Federal Government to resolve the impasse in the university system, saying that efforts were still ongoing. The Minister reminded the NLC leadership that he incorporated them into the tripartiteconciliation going on in his Ministry and being very much aware of efforts of the Government to resolve the impasse, they cannot embark on any rally or protest. He further told the labour leaders that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) mandated him to notify them of the serious security implications of the planned protest.
