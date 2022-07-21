News

ASUU Strike: Shelve planned protest, FG appeals to NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in his office, updated the labour leaders of the efforts so far made by the Federal Government to resolve the impasse in the university system, saying that efforts were still ongoing.

The minister reminded the NLC leadership that he incorporated them into the tripartite conciliation going on in his ministry and being very much aware of efforts of the government to resolve the impasse, they cannot embark on any rally or protest.

He further told the labour leaders that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) mandated him to notify them of the serious security implications of the planned protest.

According to him, a security report also sent to his office by the Department of State Services (DSS), strongly warned against holding the protest, slated for July 26 and 27.

He urged the NLC National Executive Council (NEC) to reconsider the planned rally as hoodlums might take advantage of it to cause breach of security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

COVID-19: 17 corps members test positive in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

At least 17 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for coronavirus.   The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists. Osuji said the corps members were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Orientation Camp at Umunna in […]
News

Ondo by-election: PDP promises level playing field

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday promised to create a level playing field for aspirants in the primary ahead of the January 26 Akure North and South House of Representatives bye-election. The Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, denied the reports that they had agreed on a particular candidate for the election. Speaking after […]
News

#EndSARS: Falana, nine others sued over independent panel

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

  Lagos-based lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana and nine others have been dragged before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over the setting up of an independent panel to probe killings during the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country for three weeks in October last year.   The plaintiff, Lucky […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica