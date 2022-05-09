ASUU strike shows govt’s irresponsibility – Methodist Bishops

Methodist Bishops of Nigeria have lamented the continuous strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the “seeming inaction of the Federal Government”, saying it was “deeply disturbing”, “does not only show a high level of irresponsibility but lack of empathy, care and concern.”

They averred that it was “a slap on the faces of Nigerians”, particularly parents whose children were forced to sit at home, as public universities were shut down while politicians were busy purchasing high-priced nomination forms.

Commiserating with families of the recently beheaded military couple, victims of the Kaduna train attack and other victims of bandits’ attacks, the Bishops condemned the seeming scant regards for human lives in the nation and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit and rearrange the security architecture for efficient delivery.

The Bishops aired their concerns during a press briefing on Monday at the Tinubu Methodist Church, Lagos Island to mark the 39th Council of Methodist Bishops, themed: ‘Prepare for the second coming of Christ’, held at Methodist Boys High School, Victoria Island from Monday, May 2 to Monday, May 9.

The spiritual leaders, who quoted the records from the National Bureau of Statistics that agriculture contributed 29 to 30 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last three years, wondered why governments at all levels have refused to tap from the agricultural sector against the nation’s challenged monolithic economy of 90 percent oil and gas dependent.

The Council of Bishops also called for peace in view of the 2023 General Elections, while further urging Nigerians to show brotherliness and maintain holy living as panacea for winning the war against social vices, perversion and corruption presently pervading homes and society in general.

