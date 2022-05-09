News

ASUU strike shows govt’s irresponsibility – Methodist Bishops

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Methodist Bishops of Nigeria have lamented the continuous strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the “seeming inaction of the Federal Government”, saying it was “deeply disturbing”, “does not only show a high level of irresponsibility but lack of empathy, care and concern.”

They averred that it was “a slap on the faces of Nigerians”, particularly parents whose children were forced to sit at home, as public universities were shut down while politicians were busy purchasing high-priced nomination forms.

Commiserating with families of the recently beheaded military couple, victims of the Kaduna train attack and other victims of bandits’ attacks, the Bishops condemned the seeming scant regards for human lives in the nation and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit and rearrange the security architecture for efficient delivery.

The Bishops aired their concerns during a press briefing on Monday at the Tinubu Methodist Church, Lagos Island to mark the 39th Council of Methodist Bishops, themed: ‘Prepare for the second coming of Christ’, held at Methodist Boys High School, Victoria Island from Monday, May 2 to Monday, May 9.

The spiritual leaders, who quoted the records from the National Bureau of Statistics that agriculture contributed 29 to 30 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last three years, wondered why governments at all levels have refused to tap from the agricultural sector against the nation’s challenged monolithic economy of 90 percent oil and gas dependent.

The Council of Bishops also called for peace in view of the 2023 General Elections, while further urging Nigerians to show brotherliness and maintain holy living as panacea for winning the war against social vices, perversion and corruption presently pervading homes and society in general.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Coffee in pregnancy could stall newborn’s growth

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that as little as half a cup of coffee each day might be enough to stunt the growth and birth weight of a baby in the womb, according to the findings of a study published online in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Stunting is the impaired growth and development […]
News

Obaseki appoints Ihenyen political adviser, 72 other aides

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday appointed Princess Philomena Ihenyen as Political Adviser (Edo Central District) This brought the number of special advisers appointed so far to 12, following the earlier appointment of 11 last month. Obaseki also appointed 72 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) Special Ad-viser (SAs), all from the same district. The appointees […]
News Top Stories

Fight hard for unity, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has cautioned Nigerians against submitting to the disctates of those who want to cause disunity among Nigerians, urging them to fight for the nation’s unity at all times. He told Nigerians that, “the dividers would not cease in their dogged stance in breaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica