ASUU Strike: Soldiers disperse protesting students with live ammunition in Ondo

University students in Ondo State who were demonstrating against the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had their peaceful demonstration disrupted yesterday by some military personnel. The protesters who began the protest on Monday had barricaded the Akure-Ilesa highway in Akure, the state capital, halting vehicular movement and causing traffic bottleneck for many hours. Yesterday, the students converged once more and barricaded the route, after a few hours of protesting, a convoy of military men in camouflage passing through the state came across the protesters’ barricaded expressway. The military men who were said to be coming from the Ilesha end of the road, after talking to the students to clear the road for them which the students rejected, shot into the air and dispersed the protesters, cleared the road and went on their way.

An eyewitness said, “When the soldiers got to the scene and met the road barricaded, some of them came down to speak with the students, but they (students) refused to open the road. “Suddenly, the soldiers shot sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters. Many people around the area also ran helter skelter for safety. After that the soldiers cleared the road and their vehicles passed.” The eyewitness however noted that nobody was killed in the minor fracas. The identity of the military were not ascertained as at press time. But the protesting students identified the military men as soldiers. After the security agents had left, students gathered themselves together and continued the protest. One of the protesters, who identified himself as Ola told our correspondent that the military men were deliberately sent to the scene to disrupt the protest. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said she could not comment on the issue because the men of the state police command were not involved.

