News

ASUU Strike: Stop mocking Nigerian youths, NYU tells Tinubu

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has called on presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to desist from mocking Nigerian youths by promising to mediate in the prolonged strike that has kept university students at home for over five months.

NYU, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi on Friday in Abuja, accused Tinubu of playing his “usual” political gimmicks, as he lacks the moral grounds to intercede in the face off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Tinubu, who was described as a political opportunist, was advised by the youth group to wake up from “his malevolent dream and obsession” of becoming the next Nigerian President which he believes was his turn, through their votes.

 

Our Reporters

