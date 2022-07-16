News

ASUU Strike: Stop mocking Nigerian youths, NYU tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has called on presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to desist from mocking Nigerian youths by promising to mediate in the prolonged strike that has kept university students at home for over five months. NYU in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, on Friday in Abuja, accused Tinubu of playing his “usual” political gimmicks, as he lacks the moral grounds to intercede in the face – off between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hike in fuel price, electricity tariff: Court bars NLC, TUC from strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

FG, Labour parley ends in deadlock The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, af-filiates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the […]
News

AfCFTA: Inequality in exchange rate costing Africa’s economy $5bn yearly

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Promoters of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has said that the abnormalities being experienced in the foreign exchange rate conversion in the continent is costing multilateral trade in the continent an estimated $5 billion yearly and is also playing a major setback in the continent’s GDP growth. Precisely, the management of AfCFTA said that […]
News

PDP extols Late President Yar’Adua’s Legacies

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday said that Nigerians would continue to miss late President Umaru Yar’Adua as “a leader with a heart for the people” as envisioned by the party founding fathers. President Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010. The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica