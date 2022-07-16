ASUU Strike: Stop mocking Nigerian youths, NYU tells Tinubu

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has called on presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to desist from mocking Nigerian youths by promising to mediate in the prolonged strike that has kept university students at home for over five months. NYU in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, on Friday in Abuja, accused Tinubu of playing his “usual” political gimmicks, as he lacks the moral grounds to intercede in the face – off between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
