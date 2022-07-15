News

ASUU Strike: Stop mocking Nigerian youths, NYU tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has called on presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to desist from mocking Nigerian youths by promising to mediate in the prolonged strike that has kept university students at home for over five months.

NYU, in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi on Friday in Abuja, accused Tinubu of playing his “usual” political gimmicks, as he lacks the moral grounds to intercede in the face off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Tinubu, who was described as a political opportunist, was advised by the youth group to wake up from “his malevolent dream and obsession” of becoming the next Nigerian President which he believes was his turn, through their votes.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Amuwo Odofin health facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated a Primary Health Centre named after the representative of Lagos Central in the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu, in Amuwo Odofin. The two-storey facility built by Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh was initiated to shore up health care delivery to residents and those in the neighbouring […]
News

Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as Supreme Court Justices

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of eight new Supreme Court justices. President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier nominated and forwarded to the Senate for screening and approval, eight nominees for the appointment. This appointment brings the number of the Supreme Court justices to 20. Before this appointment, the apex court had […]
News

Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’ More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, […]

