ASUU Strike: Students protest, wants govt intervention

There was protest in some parts of Benin City for several hours yesterday as students from across tertiary institutions in the state protested the continued strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). They students said they want the government’s intervention even as they vowed to continue a daily stay in the city centre until their demands are met. The students mobilized themselves from University of Benin (UNIBEN), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU), Federal Polytechnic Auchi.

They carried placards with various inscriptions and blocked the Oba Ovonramwen square popularly called Ring Road to express their grievances which resulted in traffic jams around the axis, including Akpakpava, mission road. Speaking on the issue, National Vice President, Special Duties of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Idiahi Thomas, faulted Nigeria’s educational sector, saying, “our leaders have bastardized it, and, as it is, Nigerian students are at home and yet the government officials are busy purchasing forms for over a hundred million naira. “An amount presidents of other countries cannot earn constitutionally throughout their own tenure. If the Federal Government does not want us to remain here, they know obviously what to do.”

