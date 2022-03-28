ASUU Strike: Students threaten to sanction Ebonyi Varsity

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday gave the management of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) till Thursday this week to end academic activities or face the consequenc-es.

At a press conference in Abakaliki, Senate President of NAUS decried a situation where academic activities are on-going in EBSU amidst closure of other universities across the country owing to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He said: “It has come to our notice that the management of EBSU has refused to allow its staff and students to join the on-going national struggle for the revitalization of public universities in Nigeria.

“We have watched with total disgust, the needles infighting between ASUU-EBSU chapter and a certain Divine Mandate Lecturers, as a result of this fight, less than 20 per cent of our students are on campus, receiving lectures and taking continuous assessment, while the remaining 80 per cent are in trenches.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...