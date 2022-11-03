ASUU Strike: Timeline of Reps’ intervention

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently suspended its eight-month long strike. PHILIP NYAM reviews efforts made by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the leadership of the House to resolve the industrial election

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an industrial action on February 14, to press home their demands from the Federal Government. No one expected that the strike would last up to eight months but several efforts by the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to mediate in the no-lovelost between the university lecturers and the government were unsuccessful. However, in the course of the negotiations, the leadership of the House of Representatives met with President Muhammadu Buhari, ASUU and heads of relevant government ministries, departments and agencies.

The first meeting convened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabimaila with representatives of ASUU and the Federal Government was on March 12, in his office. At the meeting, he appealed to the striking lecturers to call off the industrial action for the sake of the students and the country. He also urged them to consider the psychological effect of the strike on the students and return to the negotiating table with the government in order to find a lasting solution to the crisis. Gbajabimaila, however, frowned at the government’s failure to honour the agreements between it and the university teachers since 2009.

The speaker equally asked ASUU to give heed to the directive by the government by joining the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), with the intention of ridding the public service of corruption. He said that the intervention of the House was hinged on its previous successful efforts, which had averted many industrial strikes, citing those of resident doctors and electricity workers as worthy examples. His words: “There are basically two main issues here; agreement and IPPIS. The law says you should give 15 days’ notice. The law is not there to be broken. The notice is to delay the inevitable.

It does not in any way affect the strike. “On the issue of IPPIS, I have heard and read ASUU’s position. Much as you may be right that ASUU should not be part of IPPIS, we don’t live in a jungle. If the government has come out with a policy and for the good reason, you should obey. “I want to appeal to you; we cannot go on like this. I know government is ready and willing to listen to you and I want you to be able to listen to the government as well. I called this meeting as a peacemaking effort to find a solution. Give us the opportunity to be part of the negotiations with the government.

It is not a fight. It is a question of us listening to each other”. In their response to the speaker’s request, the national president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, who was in the company of his predecessor, Prof. Nasir Fagge, said: “We are not starting a fresh strike; on February 7, 2019, we signed a memorandum of action. Every item has a role assigned and a timeline attached. We found that for much of last year, nothing concrete was done about the memorandum of action. Three letters sequentially, stating some of these. We have written and stated the issues. We highlighted and agreed on the memorandum of action.

“On January 9, we had the privilege of meeting with the President. We left that we should follow up on our actions. We want to acknowledge that the Minister of Education had met with us three times. That culminated in the suspension of the 2009 agreement. If we signed an agreement in 2009, more than 10 years after, with no implantation, I think we should all be worried.” Earlier, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, had told the leadership of the House that the government was not aware of the strike.

“We, in the Ministry of Labour, up till this moment, have not received any notice of any strike from ASUU. According to labour laws, ASUU should give a 15-day notice of any strike. No agency of government received any notice. You must comply with the provision of the law. It is an illegal strike because it has not complied with the law. Government is not aware. It will be irresponsible of the government to take notice from newspaper reports.” In his remarks, the then Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, corroborated Keyamo’s position on the matter.

September 20

At a meeting held on September 20, the House resolved to meet with President Buhari on the matter even as the speaker appealed to both parties to shift grounds for a quick and amicable resolution of the crisis in the interests of the students and the nation describing the current action as a dark chapter in the nation’s history ASUU president, Prof. Osodeke, in his submission urged the House to prevail on the Federal Government to rescind its decision to use the courts to compel the lecturers to go to work.

The ASUU leader said that the prolonged strike by lecturers in the universities was a symptom of a protracted problem in the nation’s education sector and accused the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and other top officials of being nonchalant to the lecturers in the ongoing crisis. In his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah (Nwajiuba’s successor) said that Mallam Adamu, the permanent secretary of the ministry and other stakeholders in the sector are worried over the prolonged strike. He added that the education stakeholders had deployed all manner of thinking and consultation to resolve the crisis but the resolution was pending.

September 22

This meeting was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase. The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) told the House leadership that the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and the University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System (U3PS) all failed its integrity tests regarding the university payroll, which the agency conducted between March and June this year.

In response, Wase said NITDA ought to have advised the government on the appropriate action to take in view of its discovery. However, the Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in her explanation, said the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy wrote her office following NITDA’s observations about IPPIS on the need to take a holistic look at the platform and that a committee was empaneled to carry out the assignment.

Also, the chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, disclosed that in view of the general agitation in the tertiary education sector, the agency advised the government to look at the possibility of increasing the salaries of the staff in the entire sector, comprising universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. Also speaking at the meeting, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Sylva Okolieaboh, who faulted ASUU’s insistence on UTAS, said under no circumstance should employees dictate to their employers how they should be paid.

September 29

At the meeting of September 29, Gbajabiamila appealed to the striking university lecturers to accept what has been put on the table so far, while engagements to address all the issues continue. “The House in the next one week or so, will put up its report and recommendations, and take them to Mr. President. I am pleading with you.

The House is pleading with you. We hope for the best,” he submitted. However, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze cautioned that the nation will not be able to fund the use of multiple payment platforms. On his part, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Okolieaboh, assured that if ASUU can sit with the office and provide guidance on the areas of universities peculiarities it wanted to be addressed, the Federal Government will not hesitate to address the concerns.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, who were in attendance also offered their readiness, with Ngige confirming that a letter for the approval of the salary rationalisation as demanded by ASUU is before the President. October 10 On October 10, after a meeting with ASUU, Gbajabiamila announced that the prolonged strike would be called off in a couple of days. He said President Buhari will make a declaration on the “no work, no pay’ policy of the government, which was one of the bones of contention, in the government/ASUU face-off. Gbajabiamila explained that the meeting was “to seal the deal on what has been a long fought, long hard road for everybody both for ASUU, the students and the government.

As you would recall, some weeks ago, the House got involved in this crisis and we had long, tough, intense meetings with ASUU.” He added: “We agreed with ASUU and the government on certain things, which we took to Mr. President. I have visited the president twice. The first time, we made our recommendations with the government shifting some and ASUU shifting some.

We spoke with Mr. President. There was one sticking issue, which was the issue of ‘no work no pay.’ The President did ask that he would go through the recommendations and would have one more meeting with us, which we did on Friday after the budget. “I believe we have covered ground, covered most of the thorny issues and it is basically, what we have agreed with ASUU is basically to put everything on paper and sign off and I believe if we had met yesterday and the papers had been drawn up, ASUU, I am sure would have called off the strike today.”

October 24

The last meeting held between the leadership of the House and ASUU was on October 24, when the union declared that it did not sign any document with the government but suspended its eight-month-old strike because of the trust it had in the speaker of the House of Representatives.

At the meeting, the ASUU president insisted that the IPPIS payment platform of the federal government would not work for ASUU and insisted that the government must accommodate the UTAS, which was developed by the academic union. But Gbajabiamila assured ASUU that he was confident in his ability to resolve the lingering issues between the government and the union. His words: “I thank you for ending the strike. I assure you everything will be done to make sure that the issue remains resolved.

The best way to move forward is to have the Accountant General tell us the way forward. You called off the strike based on trust, and I appreciate that. If we are now asking for a signed document, where’s the place of trust? “Let’s give it time. I have written to the ministry on the white paper issue. We are taking these things one by one.

We have 500 billion in the budget, and so on. Let bygones be bygones. Let’s tarry awhile and see. We have made an agreement; we are here to make sure that the agreement is practical and not theoretical.” In his presentation, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Okolieaboh, appealed to ASUU to allow matters that have been resolved and focus on the remaining items assuring that all their concerns would be addressed in the interest of the nation. He assured that ASUU’s UTAS would be fully integrated into the IPPIS system in the next three months.

