ASUU Strike: UI asks students to vacate hostels

The University of Ibadan yesterday asked students to leave since the institution has been shut down because of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. The Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, said in a release yesterday: “Management, at its meeting on March 16 deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by ASUU, which has been extended by eight weeks.

“As a result, academic activities have become paralysed. Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that the university be closed until further notice. “Therefore, all students are hereby mandated to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect.

“Postgraduate students who have paid their school fees and undergraduate students who are on an industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from this vacation notice. “Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Students for accommodation arrangements. A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course.”

 

