News

ASUU Strike: Varsity don gives stranded UNIMAID students N1m for transport fare

Posted on Author Ahmed Miribga Maiduguri Comment(0)

Professor Ibrahim Umar of the Department of  Political Science, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) donated N1 million to stranded students who were asked to vacate hostels due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

The students, who are mostly from the Southern part of the country, had no money to return to their various states, prompting the intervention of the professor.

The money is to be distributed equally among the students to help them take themselves back to their respective communities.

The students, who were full of gratitude to Umar for his kindness, thanked him and prayed to God to reward him abundantly

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

YWA to S’West govs: Don’t negotiate with herdsmen

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Yoruba World Assembly (YWA), an emancipation body agitating for welfare of the Yoruba race worldwide yesterday kicked against any form of negotiation by the South-West Governors with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, saying that Yoruba people had had enough of the Fulani killings.   The group spoke through its Secretary- General, […]
News

FG owes ex-electricity workers N25bn – NUP

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Federal Government owes retired electricity workers N25 billion pension arrears, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said. The pensioners stated that the arrears comprised N14.5 billion harmonization, N7.5 billion monetization, N3 billion for the year 2000 retirees and N972 million rebate allowance. Disclosing this at the end of a meeting in Abuja yesterday, […]
News

COVID-19: Senate recommends 4-month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, and others who flouts COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports. The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to adhere to the all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica