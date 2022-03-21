ASUU Strike: Varsity don gives stranded UNIMAID students N1m for transport fare

Professor Ibrahim Umar of the Department of Political Science, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) donated N1 million to stranded students who were asked to vacate hostels due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

The students, who are mostly from the Southern part of the country, had no money to return to their various states, prompting the intervention of the professor.

The money is to be distributed equally among the students to help them take themselves back to their respective communities.

The students, who were full of gratitude to Umar for his kindness, thanked him and prayed to God to reward him abundantly

