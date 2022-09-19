ASUU Strike: Varsity education’s not at a standstill – APC

Seven months running the universities have been shut down due to the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) strike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said university education in the country was not on standstill.

According to the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, who said this, said state universities are running.

Israel, who spoke at the Youth Summit organised by his office in Abuja, said the differences with ASUU and Federal Government was the method of payment of lecturers’ salaries.

According to him, it is wrong for an employee to dictate to the employer the method of payment of salary.

Reacting to the ASUU strike, he said: “So let me first clarify, the country’s education system is not at a standstill because most of our state universities, if not all, are operating. The issue of the ASUU strike is about federal universities. And this is not just about the government, but also an issue between ASUU as an institution. It’s a trade relation matter that the government has committed

“I will give you an example, the Federal Government says we are your employer, we want to pay you through IPPIS; the lecturers are saying we want to tell you how you should pay us. Pay us through UTAS. These are issues that are fundamental and must be dealt with. You work for a TV station, it is hard to say to your employer, ‘don’t pay me by bank account transfer at the end of the month, and give me cash’. That is the issue that is going on here. The government is working to ensure that they can come to a compromise. Everybody needs to shift. Everybody needs to find a way, a middle ground to compromise. You cannot put the totality of the blame on the government.”

Speaking on the aims of the summit, the APC National Youth Leader said it was on how to galvanise the youth for the upcoming elections.

According to him, the APC has done more for the youths and would still do more for them.