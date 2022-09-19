News

ASUU Strike: Varsity education’s not at a standstill – APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Seven months running the universities have been shut down due to the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) strike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said university education in the country was not on standstill.

According to the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, who said this, said state universities are running.

Israel, who spoke at the Youth Summit organised by his office in Abuja, said the differences with ASUU and Federal Government was the method of payment of lecturers’ salaries.

According to him, it is wrong for an employee to dictate to the employer the method of payment of salary.

Reacting to the ASUU strike, he said: “So let me first clarify, the country’s education system is not at a standstill because most of our state universities, if not all, are operating. The issue of the ASUU strike is about federal universities. And this is not just about the government, but also an issue between ASUU as an institution. It’s a trade relation matter that the government has committed

“I will give you an example, the Federal Government says we are your employer, we want to pay you through IPPIS; the lecturers are saying we want to tell you how you should pay us. Pay us through UTAS. These are issues that are fundamental and must be dealt with. You work for a TV station, it is hard to say to your employer, ‘don’t pay me by bank account transfer at the end of the month, and give me cash’. That is the issue that is going on here. The government is working to ensure that they can come to a compromise. Everybody needs to shift. Everybody needs to find a way, a middle ground to compromise. You cannot put the totality of the blame on the government.”

Speaking on the aims of the summit, the APC National Youth Leader said it was on how to galvanise the youth for the upcoming elections.

According to him, the APC has done more for the youths and would still do more for them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obey Oba of Benin’s advice, APM guber candidate tells APC, PDP

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Igbineweka Osamede, has called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, and their supporters across the state to adhere to advice […]
News

IVM inaugurates new vehicle plant in Nnewi

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The founder of Innoson Vehicle Plant, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, yesterday inaugurated an ultramodern vehicle plant with the capacity to produce 32,000 vehicles annually, and which will provide employment opportunity for about 1,000 Nigerians. The official commissioning of three automotive plants for the factory has been described as another milestone in the nation’s automotive industry. The […]
News

Adeboye: Why Nigeria must restructure or risk breakup

Posted on Author Reporter

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Government to give Nigeria a lasting solution to secession agitations and its economic challenges by restructuring the country. According to Adeboye, the restructuring of the country must be done “as soon as possible” to forestall a breakup of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica