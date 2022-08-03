Education

ASUU Strike: We can’t afford to abandon students – Kwara Senator

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Disturbed by the lingering industrial action of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Suleiman Umar, has expressed hope that the matter would soon be resolved.

He said stakeholders, including the legislature, cannot afford to turn blind eyes to the plight of students, who have been adversely affected due to the strike of lecturers in public universities.

Umar said this in Ilorin at a parliamentary dialogue of the Senate Council of the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), which was convened in his honour.

The event was themed “Parliament, the Mainstay of Democracy”.

The legislator, who spoke through the Kwara State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Architect Aliyu Muhammad Saifudden, observed that most of the current public office holders were beneficiaries of public education and it would be unfair to abandon students to their fate at this critical moment.

 

