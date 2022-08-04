News

ASUU Strike: We can’t afford to abandon students – Senator

Disturbed by the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the senator representing Kwara North in the National Assembly, Sadiq Suleiman Umar, yesterday expressed hope that the matter would soon be resolved.

He said stakeholders, including the legislature, cannot afford to turn blind eyes to the plight of students, who have been adversely affected by the strike in public universities. Umar spoke in Ilorin at a parliamentary dialogue of the Senate Council of National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS), which was convened in his honour.

The event has as its theme; “Parliament, the Mainstay of Democracy”. The legislator, who spoke through the Kwara State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Aliyu Muhammad Saifudden, observed that most of the current public office holders were beneficiaries of public education and it would be unfair to abandon students to their fate at this critical moment.

 

