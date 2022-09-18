News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: We’ll stop international flights from tomorrow, says NANS

…passes vote of no confidence in FG

 

Following the seven months impasse between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has revealed its plans to ground activities at international airports across the country.

Converging on Akure, the Ondo State capital over the weekend, the national body of NANS decried the attitude of Federal Government towards the striking lecturers as well as education as a whole.

According to the students, the four-day shutdown of busy highways and expressways had been a success, hence the move to disrupt international travels as from September 19, 2022 in order for the bourgeoises and the   government to feel the pains that had subjected students to in the past seven months.

Speaking with newsmen on the move, the Chairman, NANS National Task Force on ‘End ASUU Strike Now,’ Ojo Raymond Olumide, disclosed that students were already tired of pleading with both parties over the need to end the strike.
Olumide emphasized that the airports that would be occupied, would remain grounded until the strike is called off, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of the lecturers.

 

“We shall begin another round of protest next week by storming the airspaces on Monday, 19th September 2022 to #OccupyTheAirports. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through.

 

 

 

 

 

“Nigerian students, whose parents create the Commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home alongside our lecturers while the few, who gain from our sweats and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing.

“We call on students to rise and join us as we take our destinies into our hands. Our demands remain consistently clear and simple. We call on ASUU leadership for a meeting as soon as possible to discuss Solidarity actions and plan for the next phase of the struggles.

“Nigerian Students are not subject to security agencies and we haven’t seen any step from them to avert ASUU strike. He said they could not tell them that they were not aware of what is going on.

“Being on the road for the past four days and had garnered a lot of solidarity, grounding the airport is for us to get solidarity and we will keep on grounding the local and international airports and they know the effect of us grounding the airport. The only thing we request for them is to open our campuses back. They should give enough budgetary allocation. We are not asking for 26 per cent. We are asking for 22 per cent.

“We hereby pass a vote of No Confidence in both Ministers of Labour and Education. We call on the Buhari government to pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of the lecturers. The policy of “No Work No Pay” is a Fascist one; it is, therefore condemnable and non-acceptable to all the millions of students in Nigeria.

“We will, by this statement, not beg again. We shall be mobilizing all students to shut down the country. No  Education! No Movement!”

While berating the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his purported comment on the barricade of federal roads by the students, Olumide stated that the strike had continued to linger due to the absence of children of the political class in public universities.

 

“Through Nigerians, the Federal and state governments became and are still uncomfortable with our protests. Instead of them responding to us responsibly and what have you; we were shocked that the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, came up with an illegal utterance befitting of only rabble-rousers and political irritants by calling out fundamental Human Rights “illegal!”

 

 

