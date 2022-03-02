ASUU strike: We’re not against increasing lecturers’ pay-FG

The Federal Government has said it is not against increasing public university lecturers’ salaries. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) last month asked its members to go on a one-month strike to press home their demands for improved working condi tions.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who spoke to State House Correspondents yesterday after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing engagement with ASUU at the Presidential Villa, said government was disposed to comparing what the lecturers earn presently with what is obtainable in other climes and make compensatory increment if necessary. Ngige said: “Yes, our university lecturers deserve good pay. A worker is due his wages. So, if we compare with what obtains in other climes and they are not adequately remunerated. “There is nothing that stops government within the lean resources we have to do some compensation raise and make them happy. So, we are not opposed to that but there is a process like I explained to them.”

