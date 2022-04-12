News

ASUU Strike: We’re not opposed to renegotiation – FG

The Federal Government has said it was commited to the renegotiation of the conditions of service of all workers in public universities nationwide. Minister of Labour and Employment, Seator.

 

Chris Ngige, said he had been pushing to see that everything contained in the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and the union was implementation.

 

Ngige spoke during a meeting with members of the government side of the 2009 Federal Government/ university based unions agreement re-negotiation committee led by the Chairman, Prof. Nimi Brings.

 

The minister said in the December 2020 agreement, he gave the government side a timeline to return to the university unions who are their employees to sort everything out. He said: “I started pushing to see that things were done. What the Manzali committee came up with is a proposal.

 

Both Manzali and ASUU did not sign. “At our last meeting in February before ASUU proceeded on strike, we said everyone should go back to his principal. I asked Education several times what they had done with the document. We later got information on areas of disagreement.

 

