News

ASUU Strike: Why we adopted voluntary conciliation – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has said the Federal Government adopted voluntary conciliation towards the resolution of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) instead of arbitration in order not to delay the resolution process.

Ngige made the disclosure Tuesday at the Joint Workshop on International Labour Standards and Dispute Resolutions organised by the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Abuja.

According to him, he could have transmitted the matter to the IAP or National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) but used his discretion to weigh the situation to know if it will cause more delay in the resolution of the dispute in a court process.

The ex-Anambra State governor said after public university lecturers began the strike on February 14, he started voluntary conciliation on February 22.

According to him, at a meeting with the union on March 1, most of the issues arising from the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MOA) signed by ASUU and the Ministry of Education, with other government agencies involved, were resolved, leaving just two.

The minister said: “The two outstanding issues were the conditions of service, which according to the 2009 agreement, would be reviewed every four years. The last review was in 2013 and we started the review in 2018 under Wale Babalakin (SAN) as the chairman of the renegotiation committee. We could not conclude because Babalakin left.

“A new committee headed by Munzali came. Munzali finished his work and put in his report to the Ministry of Education. All these committees, including the previous Onosode committee, were all internal committees of the Ministry of Education. They discuss with the unions and give them offers and counter-offers vis-a-vis what they have said. Once the committees finish, their products are sent up.

“The major issue here is salary and wage review. That is where they were before ASUU embarked on strike.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Experts, Diaspora community proffer solution to herders-farmers crisis

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Experts across various fields of endeavours have proffered pragmatic solutions on how to end the incessant killings, kidnappings and crisis between herdsmen and farmers especially in the South-west region.   Lending their voices on how to tackle the crisis at a virtual session organised on Saturday by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, entitled “Herdsmen: aside the […]
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]
News

2023: Abia North will benefit more if Senator Orji Kalu is re-elected – Cleric

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reverend Ukpai Kalu of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, says the people of Abia State senatorial district and South East geo-political zone would benefit immensely if the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is re-elected to the Senate in 2023. According to the cleric, Kalu has done well to position Ndigbo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica