News

ASUU strike will be called off in days ― Falana

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN), Femi Falana has expressed optimism that the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off in days and not weeks.

The Senior Advocate stated this at the book launch entitled: ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’, by Lanre Arogundade on Monday in Lagos

He stated that it is likely that the strike will be concluded outside the courtroom.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 11 new deaths, 806 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The daily count of deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications increased to its highest in the past three months, with 11 new fatalities confirmed across Nigeria on Friday. According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the December 18 figure is the highest since September 3 when 21 new fatalities were confirmed […]
News

2023: Igbo group declares support for S’East presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A global Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna, has expressed its readiness to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a Nigerian President from the South- East region. The group in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu, said the support is the fairness sacrifice the country can make for the people […]
News

FG, marketers allay fears over increase in fuel price, scarcity

Posted on Author Ajibade Akinola

The federal government and marketers have allayed fears of increase in the pump price of fuel and scarcity following continued mounting of queues in some of the cities and towns in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This is even as the marketers have advised the federal government to proffer solutions to queues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica