ASUU strike will be called off in days ― Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigerian (SAN), Femi Falana has expressed optimism that the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be called off in days and not weeks.

The Senior Advocate stated this at the book launch entitled: ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’, by Lanre Arogundade on Monday in Lagos

He stated that it is likely that the strike will be concluded outside the courtroom.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...