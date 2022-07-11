ASUU strike’ll end soon, FG gives update

As the prolonged A c a d e m i c Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike lingers on, the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, yesterday assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to ending the six months old strike soonest.

The Minister, who gave the assurance in Owerri, Imo State, at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen during a reception organised in his honour by his friends, said: “I can assure you that the government is very concerned about the situation.

Even as I speak to you now, a lot of thinking, a lot of discussions and meetings are on-going with the leadership of the unions with a view to resolving the matter as quickly as possible.”

The minister, however, expressed the hope that the disagreement would end soon, even as he added: “I am hopeful that the disagreement between the Federal Government and ASUU, and other unions will be resolved soon so that our children can go back to school.”

ASUU had on February 14 declared an indefinite nationwide strike to demand the implementation of the 2009 Agreement signed by the Federal Government with the union, implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in place of the IPPIS introduced by the government as payment platform in universities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...