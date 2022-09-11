News

ASUU: Students, SERAP want court to declare FG’s refusal to meet lecturers’ demands illegal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria, has been asked to declare as unlawful, the refusal by the Federal Government, to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has resulted in a prolonged strike action and consequently violated the students’ right to quality education.

The request came from five university students alongside a Lagos-based human rights organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a suit they instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The students, who are co-claimants in the suit, are: Dongo Daniel Davou; Oyebode Joshua Babafemi; Ejie Kemkanma; Peter Itohowo Aniefiok and Imam Naziru. They are students of Plateau State University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Uyo, and the University of Ibadan, respectively.

While other Defendants in the legal action are the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The institution of the suit, according to the claimants, came consequent upon the lack of commitment by the FGN to implement the agreements with ASUU, and to end the over seven-month-old industrial action by the union, and the threat by the government to implement its “no work, no pay” policy.

According to the suit designated NICN/ABJ/269/2022, SERAP and the students are seeking: “An order directing President Buhari and Mr Ngige to immediately implement all the agreements with ASUU to end the strike action and violation of the students’ right to quality education.”

SERAP and the students are further arguing that the disruption of classes undermines both the quality and duration of students’ education. This situation, according to the claimants, has aggravated existing disparities in access to university education in the country, further marginalising economically disadvantaged parents and students.

The legal war instituted on behalf of SERAP and the students by their lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), read in part: “The Federal Government has failed to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the right to quality education, and the right to freedom of association through the principle of collective bargaining.

“Although Nigeria has ratified several human rights treaties, which guarantee the right to quality education of Nigerian students, the Federal Government has over the years refused to meet the demands by ASUU, and to address the poor environment in the country’s universities.

“The failure to implement the agreements with ASUU is also a fundamental breach of the right to education without discrimination or exclusion, as strike actions continue to penalize economically disadvantaged parents who have no means or capacity to send their children to private schools.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Yoruba group flays PDP’s alleged plot to scuttle Amotekun’s operations

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

… your allegation senseless –Peretei A group, Yoruba Youth Indigenous Movement (YYIM), has raised the alarm over alleged move by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State to undermine operations of the Southwest Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, for political gains. YYIM claimed that PDP is using a former governor against the establishment […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai: Buhari, 19 govs backed Bello’s emergence as CECPC Chair

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…confirms President has picked APC National Chairman from N’Central Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari and 19 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in support of the Governor Sani Bello-led Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, El-Rufai […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

ACF calls for investigation into Abia cattle market attack

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended the Abia State government and the state police command for the prompt response to the attack at the new Abia cattle market in Omuma Ozo. ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe in a statement in Kaduna on Friday night called for an investigation into the incident so assuage the filling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica