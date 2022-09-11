ASUU: Students, SERAP want court to declare FG’s refusal to meet lecturers’ demands illegal

Francis Iwuchukwu

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria, has been asked to declare as unlawful, the refusal by the Federal Government, to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has resulted in a prolonged strike action and consequently violated the students’ right to quality education.

The request came from five university students alongside a Lagos-based human rights organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a suit they instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The students, who are co-claimants in the suit, are: Dongo Daniel Davou; Oyebode Joshua Babafemi; Ejie Kemkanma; Peter Itohowo Aniefiok and Imam Naziru. They are students of Plateau State University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Uyo, and the University of Ibadan, respectively.

While other Defendants in the legal action are the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The institution of the suit, according to the claimants, came consequent upon the lack of commitment by the FGN to implement the agreements with ASUU, and to end the over seven-month-old industrial action by the union, and the threat by the government to implement its “no work, no pay” policy.

According to the suit designated NICN/ABJ/269/2022, SERAP and the students are seeking: “An order directing President Buhari and Mr Ngige to immediately implement all the agreements with ASUU to end the strike action and violation of the students’ right to quality education.”

SERAP and the students are further arguing that the disruption of classes undermines both the quality and duration of students’ education. This situation, according to the claimants, has aggravated existing disparities in access to university education in the country, further marginalising economically disadvantaged parents and students.

The legal war instituted on behalf of SERAP and the students by their lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), read in part: “The Federal Government has failed to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the right to quality education, and the right to freedom of association through the principle of collective bargaining.

“Although Nigeria has ratified several human rights treaties, which guarantee the right to quality education of Nigerian students, the Federal Government has over the years refused to meet the demands by ASUU, and to address the poor environment in the country’s universities.

“The failure to implement the agreements with ASUU is also a fundamental breach of the right to education without discrimination or exclusion, as strike actions continue to penalize economically disadvantaged parents who have no means or capacity to send their children to private schools.”

