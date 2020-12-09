Education

ASUU suspends meeting with FG indefinitely

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
According to ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, the meeting was postponed because the time frame given to the union to consult its members is too short.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that the union had agreed to call off the strike action today.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said that ASUU came to the agreement at a meeting it held with the FG on November 27.
“The truth of the matter is that a ‘gentleman agreement’ was reached at the last meeting in which ASUU agreed to call off the strike before December 9, 2020, and the Minister, in turn, agreed that once the strike is called off, he would get a presidential waiver for ASUU to be paid the remainder of their salaries on or before December 9,” Ngige stated.

