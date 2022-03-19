News

ASUU thanks Ugwuanyi for resolving its land issue

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his positive intervention in the issues surrounding the land they had acquired from Ugwuaji community since 2011, stressing that “no governor has done what he (Ugwuanyi) has done for us today”.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of ASUU, UNN chapter, Prof. Dan Nwachukwu, disclosed that the governor in his magnanim- ity, peaceful disposition and commitment to the development of the state and wellbeing of the residents, including the academic community, “approved our request”. Nwachukwu revealed that the meeting, which was at the instance of the governor was successful, adding that; “we are going home very happy and satisfied that our mission is victorious”. The ASUU chairman said that the governor listened to their plea and “approved what we asked of him concerning the land”, saying: “We appreciate the magnanimity of the governor and what he has done for ASUU UNN”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Four-day stay-at-home protest in S’East fake news –IPOB

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has allayed fears that there will be a four-day stay-at-home protest in the South East to mark Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court this week. In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful, only a day stay-at-home will be observed on January 18 […]
News

Where in the World is it Legal to Bet on Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Sports betting has always been popular – but it has not always been legal. With online betting a huge business, where is legal to bet on sports?   Sports Betting Around the World Betting on sports has been around ever since sports started in some way or another. People have always wanted to make […]
News

NYSC DG to employers: Don’t approve leave, travels for corps members

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday reminded employers of corps members, under the Corps Employers’ Forum, that they have no authority to approve leave or movement of corps members deployed to their organisations for their primary assignment outside the states of their deployment. The Director-General stated this yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica