ASUU thanks Ugwuanyi for resolving its land issue

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) chapter, have expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his positive intervention in the issues surrounding the land they had acquired from Ugwuaji community since 2011, stressing that “no governor has done what he (Ugwuanyi) has done for us today”.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of ASUU, UNN chapter, Prof. Dan Nwachukwu, disclosed that the governor in his magnanim- ity, peaceful disposition and commitment to the development of the state and wellbeing of the residents, including the academic community, “approved our request”. Nwachukwu revealed that the meeting, which was at the instance of the governor was successful, adding that; “we are going home very happy and satisfied that our mission is victorious”. The ASUU chairman said that the governor listened to their plea and “approved what we asked of him concerning the land”, saying: “We appreciate the magnanimity of the governor and what he has done for ASUU UNN”.

