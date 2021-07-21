News Top Stories

ASUU threatens fresh strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial strike action after its next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. ASUU made this known on Tuesday, saying government officials have been put on alert, adding that some of it’s members are being owed 16 months salaries. ASUU further stated that in addition to members being owed salaries, salaries of members are still being deducted, lamenting that nothing tangible has been done about it.

The Union urged the Federal Government to resolve the issue before its NEC meets next month to avoid a fresh crisis in the system. “We have some of our members whose salaries are still being deducted; you have some of them going home with N26,000, some going home with N47,000; Some are being owed for 16 months and nothing tangible has been done about it. “We have put government officials on alert and we have told them to resolve everything before our NEC meets next month to avoid a fresh crisis in the system,” ASUU stated.

