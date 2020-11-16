ASUU to Akeredolu: You’re starving AAUA

…says varsity can’t survive on pittance

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State branch (AAUA), has accused the state government of starving the university, urging Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredoluled administration not to starve the ivory tower of funds with a view to avoiding imminent collapse.

However, the union which raised the alarm lamented that if the situation was not savaged, it might lead to the collapse of the institution.

While expressing concerns over the state of the citadel of learning during its congress,

ASUU decried gross neglect in the areas of funding as the monthly subvention had been drastically reduced by the state government to a pittance.

ASUU’s Chairperson, Dr. Simon Ehiabhi, said the monthly subvention of the University in the 2015/2016 academic session which was N212.5million had been drastically reduced by the state government to a paltry sum of N148million.

According to Ehiabhi, despite being underfunded, the school had been rated as the best state university in Nigeria on several occasions and also in the 2020 webometrics ranking due to the commitment and dedication of staff to the goals of university education.

Ehiabhi said: “It is, therefore, disheartening to note that because of the drastic drop in subvention, which amounts to under-funding, the university is owing ASUUAAUA over N12million as members check-off dues while the Academic Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society (ASCMS) is being owned over N100m which are deductions from Academic staff salaries.

Like this: Like Loading...