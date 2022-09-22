ASUU to appeal Industrial Court judgement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said it would appeal the order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) asking its members to call off their strike. Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja Chapter, Dr Kasim Umar, in a reaction to the court order, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU were meeting to conclude all modalities on the appeal process. On his part, Pro-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, who advised the Federal Government to apply caution in handling the crisis with the union, maintained that a court order would not resolve the crisis between ASUU and the government.

While appealing to both the government and ASUU to embrace dialogue in order to find a lasting solution to the strike, he insisted that resorting to force was not a solution, as dialogue remains the best means to resolve the crisis rather than just giving a fiat order.

