ASUU to Buhari: Fund education, sign our pact to preserve Nigeria’s future

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said a smarter way to preserve the future of Nigeria was for the Federal Government to fund education and sign a decent agreement with the union to stop the over two-month-old strike. According to ASUU, President Muhammadu Buhari and his appointees’ approachtothestrikesinceit started has shown that they do not have the mind to give the children of the poor quality education through com- mitted funding and signing of a new welfare package for lecturers. In a statement, Chairman, University of Ibadan ASUU, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, stated that funding education remains the best way to shape the minds of the youths.

Akinwole said the government ought to see that more children are getting out of school and contributing to national development. The union chief said the union was afraid if there may not be a country in the nearestfuturesince“itseems moremoneyisbeingpumped into security for war entrepreneurs to become millionairesandbillionaireswithout addressing the causes of insurgency and terrorism”. Public universitylecturers began the strike on February 14 to force the government to implement outstanding 2009 agreements on revitalization funding, earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities and signed a re-negotiatedagreementwith the union. While the government has stopped payment of salaries to striking lecturers, Akinwole said weaponizing hunger will not make them suspendthestrikebutismore energized “to fight to have a country and a future for the children of the poor from the traders of collective patrimony in government”.

