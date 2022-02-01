News

ASUU to FG: Stop imposing policies, programmes of IMF, World Bank on Nigeria

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Federal Government to stop imposing policies and programmes  of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on Nigeria, noting that the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) are initiatives of the IMF and World Bank forced on the government.

National Treasurer of the union, Prof Olusijj Sowande, made the disclosure in his address at a symposium, organised by the ASUU, University of Ibadan Chapter and  Workers’ Education and Civil Society Liaison Committee (WECSLC), held at the Faculty of Arts, UI, Ibadan Tuesday.

Sowande noted that IPPIS had gulped N3.96billion from 2012 to 2018 without the system being fully operational as the  human resources component is still work-in-progress)m, and as designed as at November 2020, which is 14 years after the roll out.

Sowande stated that GIFMIS has also gulped over $27.4million, €8.49 and N6.52billion from 2011 to December 2020, saying both IPPIS and GIFMIS have put huge financial burden on the Federal Government, adding that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), developed by ASUU would not gulp a fraction of the amount that IPPIS and GIFMIS have taken off from the government. He said UTAS is a local content that should be embraced by the government. He argued that findings revealed that IPPIS waa not tested before the government started it’s implementation, while it has tested UTAS and it scored pass marks.

His words: “We are opposed to the imposition of policies and programmes of IMF/World Bank because we know our country has the potential to be great and possibly be the richest country in the world without any external influence. ASUU is opposed to the implementation of IPPIS/GIFMIS which are IMF/World Bank initiatives.”

Former secretary of ASUU, UI, and former deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the university, Prof EmilOlorun Ayelari, who chaired the symposium, spoke on the topic:  ‘Public Education in Nigeria: Our Expectations’, stated that there are 170 universities in Nigeria, comprising 79 private, 43 federal and state 48 as at January 2021 according to National University Commission(NUC), adding that in the same way, there are a total of 152 polytechnics in Nigeria, comprising 37 federal, 51 state and 64 privately owned polytechnics.

“In 2021, over 600,000 candidates were found eligible for admission out of 1, 351,215 candidates that sat for the examination. The question is will the 170 universities and 152 Polytechnics be able to absorb all the 600,000 eligible candidates?”

According to him: “There are so many problems confronting the proper management of public schools in Nigeria, and that they need to be tackled so that the schools can give their best to their students.”

 

