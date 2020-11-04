Education

ASUU to FG: We’re tired of failed promises

….Urges govt to speed up UTAS integrity testing

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it was tired of being dribbled by the Federal Government’s consistent failure to honour agreements reached with the Union, asking it to speed up the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) integrity testing.
Making this disclosure Wednesday was the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Prof. Ade Adejumo, during a press conference to give an update on the strike action.
In attendance at the press conference were the ASUU Chairpersons from the zone including: Dr Femi Abanikanda (Osun State University), Dr Dauda Adeshola (Kwara State University), Prof Ayoola Akinwole (University of Ibadan), and Prof Olusiji Sowande Lagos Zonal Coordinator, ASUU.
The Union of intellectuals stated that the plan of Federal Government to use hunger by withholding salaries of lecturers as a weapon to weaken its agitation and demands would not work, adding that Nigerian university lecturers earn low salaries when compared with “Chief Lecturers” in some tertiary institutions, who are not required to supervise post graduate students or conduct research but earn more than professors in our lopsided education system.
Adejumo, who spoke through Prof Moyo Ajao, Chairperson, UNILORIN ASUU urged well-meaning Nigerians to compel government to release the withheld salaries of its members, remit the check-off dues of the union to the rightful owner and speed up the process of testing the integrity of UTAS so that it may be deployed for payment beginning from January 2021.
Describing the ongoing disagreement on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as a distraction to the demands of the Union, Adejumo noted that apart from the IPPIS being a cesspool of corruption, “it is strange that the government would lump the payment of lecturers together with that of civil servants as such is not done anywhere in the world”.

