ASUU to FG: You’re insensitive to our plight in public university

The Bauchi Branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, has said that the Federal Government was insensitive to the plight of its members in the nation’s public universities. Accordingly, the branch also blamed the government of being “deceitful” on the issue of the Earned Academic Allowances to members.

Ibrahim Inuwa, the Chairperson of ATBU branch of ASUU made the statement to journalists at a press conference on Friday at the Union’s Secretariat in Bauchi. According to him, “For us, we are not insensitive, for the federal government to drag its feet on a 2009 agreement, it means it is the government that has been insensitive to our demands. And don’t forget, in 2020, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry, and all the items in that agreement were tied to timelines. As it is, we have exhausted all the timelines, and the government has not honoured the agreements they ought to have signed.

