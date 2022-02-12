News

ASUU to FG: You’re insensitive to our plight in public university

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Bauchi Branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, has said that the Federal Government was insensitive to the plight of its members in the nation’s public universities. Accordingly, the branch also blamed the government of being “deceitful” on the issue of the Earned Academic Allowances to members.

Ibrahim Inuwa, the Chairperson of ATBU branch of ASUU made the statement to journalists at a press conference on Friday at the Union’s Secretariat in Bauchi. According to him, “For us, we are not insensitive, for the federal government to drag its feet on a 2009 agreement, it means it is the government that has been insensitive to our demands. And don’t forget, in 2020, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry, and all the items in that agreement were tied to timelines. As it is, we have exhausted all the timelines, and the government has not honoured the agreements they ought to have signed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UTOMI, ADEBANJO: nigeria needs total break from apc, pdp

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

…they’re business enterprises, run by persons who are not democrats ‘Only brand new political system will work now, not Third Force’ Despite the assumptions of millions of Nigerians that political power would rotate between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for several years, the people have been called upon […]
News

Uzodinma accuses ex-governor of plotting to destabilise state

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has raised the alarm that a former governor, who lost the 2019 election, is behind plots to plunge the state into another round of security breaches. He said that the affected former governor was also indicted by the Government White Paper on recovery of land and looted assets of the […]
News

Goronyo Market Attack: CAN commiserates with Sultan, Sokoto govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakae III, the people and the government of Sokoto State on the recent killing of innocent people and the destruction of property by bandits at Goronyo Central Market in the State. CAN said in a statement signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica