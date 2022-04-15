ASUU to Makinde: All’s not well with LAUTECH

The Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to improve welfare packages for the lecturers whose efforts improved the ranking of the institution. In a release by the Chairman, Prof. Biodun Olaniran, ASUU pleaded with Makinde to increase the monthly subsidy which currently stands at N295 million. The group said: “The improved ranking has doubled the work of lecturers owing to more subscriptions from those interested in learning at LAUTECH. “Since 2020, LAUTECH has witnessed noticeable improvements in terms of finance and hence, a stable academic calendar. However, towards the end of 2021, some setbacks began to creep in.”

