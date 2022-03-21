ASUU to Students: Join our struggle if you want strike suspended

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged Nigerian students to join the union in the struggle to bring an end to incessant strikes in the university system.

The union, in a tweet on its official handle @ASUUNGR, said it is encouraging students to join it in the struggle if they want the strike to be suspended soon.

The tweet read: “#Strike: if you want strike to be suspended soon, then join us in the struggle, ASUU encourages university students.” However, some of the tweets in response to the post from ASUU accused the union of putting in danger the future of youths in the country with their incessant industrial action.

Some of the responses were: @iamabolaji28 – “Wch struggle? The govt has nothing to lose just the student, same goes to the lecturers cos by the time ASUU call off the strike, lecturers’ salary will be paid even tho they’re at home doing nothing at present.

You people should resolve your differences and help the students asap.” “Do you want the students to make donations? 1000 naira from 10 million students is 10 billion naira.

That should be enough for you guys to allow schools reopen, we can even do it codely so FG won’t know,” @Austinevanhuzin. A concerned parent, @ mofesuccess1, queried – “How? Can your representatives please clarify the public on why u rejected the means by the government wish to pay ur money?

Because most of we parents who are confused by all ur grammars are wondering why d refusal?” @morohmoke – “Which struggle again? I’m in support of ASUU before but now I’m neutral. You closed lecture room, students were not able to continue their lectures. You halt their academics journey and you are still requesting them to join you in the struggle, I don’t think you are okay?”

Last week, after its expanded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) resolved in a communique signed by its the National President, Comrade Sunday Asefon and Secretary-General, Comrade Adekitan Lukman, to give both the Federal Government and ASUU a two-week ultimatum, from March 15 to 28, to end the strike or face unprecedented anger of students.

The students accused ASUU of continued insincerity in meeting with the students union in order to hear directly from them as their fathers on the real areas of contention. The communiqué noted: “We have met with the Federal Government’s representatives and have heard directly from them; but all efforts to meet ASUU leadership are being consciously frustrated by ASUU leadership.”

But speaking over the weekend on ‘Classic FM Morning Show’ in Abuja, ASUU National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, bemoaned its struggle to ensure that Nigerian students, irrespective of where they are, get the same education as children of the rich, was not being complemented by the students who are meant to be the beneficiaries.

