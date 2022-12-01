ASUU to take decision over witheld salary arrears

Another round of crisis may be looming in the university system, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), would be having a crucial meeting in the coming days to take a definite and firm decision over Federal Government’s failure to pay their salary arrears. Members of ASUU haven received full payments of their November salaries, were however disappointed to find that payment of their salary arrears for the eight months they were on strike had been withheld. This was coming after the lecturers were paid pro-rata (half-pay) in the month of October for the days they worked.

The union had embarked on strike 14th February 2022 over several contending issues with government and had called off the strike on 14th October 2022, following a judgement from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordering the lecturers to resume classes. Speaking to our correspondent on Wednesday in Abuja, ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, accused government of exhibiting a lacadesical attitude towards the plight of lecturers and the education sector in general.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...