ASUU to take decision over witheld salary arrears

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Another round of crisis may be looming in the university system, as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), would be having a crucial meeting in the coming days to take a definite and firm decision over Federal Government’s failure to pay their salary arrears. Members of ASUU haven received full payments of their November salaries, were however disappointed to find that payment of their salary arrears for the eight months they were on strike had been withheld. This was coming after the lecturers were paid pro-rata (half-pay) in the month of October for the days they worked.

The union had embarked on strike 14th February 2022 over several contending issues with government and had called off the strike on 14th October 2022, following a judgement from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordering the lecturers to resume classes. Speaking to our correspondent on Wednesday in Abuja, ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, accused government of exhibiting a lacadesical attitude towards the plight of lecturers and the education sector in general.

 

Firm facilitates tiles to Onitsha Port by barge

Posted on Author Damilola Akinleye

A manufacturer of ceramics in Nigeria, West Africa Ceramic Limited has successfully moved twenty two trucks of tiles by barge to Onitsha River Port, Anambra State. The transit was deemed successful as a result of the dredging of the River Niger channel by National Inland WaterwaysAuthority(NIWA) The NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, mentioned […]
NECO: 115 inmates record credit pass in English, Maths in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu State recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO) organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), external. The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. The News […]
How ex-COAS, Amosu, others diverted N3bn NIMASA fund – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd) and two others continued Tuesday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air […]

