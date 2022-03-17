News

ASUU to Yusuf Alli: We’ll continue to fight for members’ welfare in varsities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said that it would continue to fight for the interest of her members in Federal and state universities to get better conditions of service and improve access to quality education for the children of masses. The union described the statement credited to the Pro-Chancellor of the Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN) to the effect that it was wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with ASUU and force implementation on state varsities as an unfortunate view of enemies of public funded university in Nigeria.

The Ibadan Zone of the ASUU in a release joined signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Prof Oyebamiji O. Oyegoke and Prof. Ayoola Akinwole (UI), Prof. Moyosore Ajao (UNILORIN), Prof. Biodun Olaniran – (LAUTECH), Dr. Shehu Salau (KWASU), Dr. Wende Olaosebikan (UNIOSUN), stated that it was also surprised that the UNIOSUN pro-chancellor was unaware that pro-chancellors have always been part of the negotiations. ASUU stated that Nigerian academics cannot be asked to earn by their performance when basic infrastructures for teaching and research are not available including funding for research.

While addressing press conference, to herald the 6th biennial conference of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria, COPSUN, the UNIOSUN Pro-Chancellor, Mallam Yusuf Alli, said: “It is quite unfortunate that all the negotiations done so far with ASUU have been within the Federal Government and union. “Our organisation has never been involved, and that is part of the problems. How does the Federal Government negotiate with ASUU, only to come and force their agreement on those that are not a party to it?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo leads FG’s reparation efforts to Borno

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

… approves shared facilities for NSMEs Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has led the federal government reparation efforts to Borno state even as he commissioned projects executed by the State Government and headlined the 30th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic held in the State. Osinbajo, who was hosted by the […]
News Top Stories

Alleged N9bn fraud: Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed, in EFCC’s net

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…grilled for 7 hours by crack team of detectives   A former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, was grilled yesterday by a crack team of detectives over alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N9 billion.   Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said the alleged fraud was perpetrated […]
News

Okorocha: Education tool against insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that access to quality education remained a weapon in the fight against insecurity in the North. Consequently, Okorocha, who is the President of the Rochas Foundation College, challenged highly-placed individuals to work towards giving Almajiris formal education. He added that, as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica