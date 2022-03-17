ASUU to Yusuf Alli: We’ll continue to fight for members’ welfare in varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday said that it would continue to fight for the interest of her members in Federal and state universities to get better conditions of service and improve access to quality education for the children of masses. The union described the statement credited to the Pro-Chancellor of the Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN) to the effect that it was wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with ASUU and force implementation on state varsities as an unfortunate view of enemies of public funded university in Nigeria.

The Ibadan Zone of the ASUU in a release joined signed by the Zonal Coordinator, Prof Oyebamiji O. Oyegoke and Prof. Ayoola Akinwole (UI), Prof. Moyosore Ajao (UNILORIN), Prof. Biodun Olaniran – (LAUTECH), Dr. Shehu Salau (KWASU), Dr. Wende Olaosebikan (UNIOSUN), stated that it was also surprised that the UNIOSUN pro-chancellor was unaware that pro-chancellors have always been part of the negotiations. ASUU stated that Nigerian academics cannot be asked to earn by their performance when basic infrastructures for teaching and research are not available including funding for research.

While addressing press conference, to herald the 6th biennial conference of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria, COPSUN, the UNIOSUN Pro-Chancellor, Mallam Yusuf Alli, said: “It is quite unfortunate that all the negotiations done so far with ASUU have been within the Federal Government and union. “Our organisation has never been involved, and that is part of the problems. How does the Federal Government negotiate with ASUU, only to come and force their agreement on those that are not a party to it?”

