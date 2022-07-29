Business

ASUU: TUC seeks end to lingering strike

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) under the leadership of Comrade Festus Osifo, on behalf of the National Executive Council of Congress, has called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve all lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) without further delay. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Congress condemned the continuous disruption of academic calendar in public tertiary institutions and the condescending attitude of political office holders towards government owned educational institutions. It noted that the clear ineptitude in this administration was becoming more worrisome, adding that there appearred to be no end in sight, making the country a laughing stock in the comity of nations. “Government must engage ASUU without further delay in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints.

“Education is one of the factors that influences the progress of any society but in our clime, it appears there is a deliberate effort to stifle the sector to keep the country perpetually in dark and under-developed. “Nigerian politicians unfortunately, do not care because their children and wards school abroad. They arrogantly walk out of meetings called to resolve industrial issues and travel abroad to celebrate with their children on the day of graduation; this level of impunity will not be condoned anymore by the working people. “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria is in total support of the national protest, it is a just and patriotic cause.

We will be strategizing with the leadership of NLC and ASUU on how best to get government to meet the demand of the university teachers. “We wish to stress unequivocally that we are together with the University lecturers and their students in this struggle. “We are convinced that an injury to one is an injury to all, such, everything must be done to dispense with the impasse to avoid a situation where Congress might be compelled to take further drastic actions,” the Congress added.

 

