ASUU warns of imminent crisis over unpaid salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned of imminent crisis in the nation’s universities if the six months’ salary arrears owed members in two universities is not paid immediately.

In a release issued yesterday by Comrades Chinyere Echendu and Francis Nkaa, Chairperson and Secretary respectively of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) ASUU, Abia State, the union wondered why the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter since April had been flouted by officials of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) regarding its members in MOUAU and University of Maiduguri (Unimaid)

The release reads: “Please recall that in February 2020 the officials of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) stopped the salaries of Academic staff in Nigerian Universities following disagreement between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Federal Government (FG) over the use of IPPIS for the payment of salaries of staff in the universities.

Subsequently in April 2020, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, directed that Academic Staff of Universities whose salaries were stopped should be paid their February and March salaries through whatever means.

“As at now, the directive of Mr. President in relation to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) and University of Maiduguri (Unimaid) has not been carried out.

These two Universities are the only Universities out of the 43 Federal Universities not to have been paid salaries for upwards of five to six months as the case may be.”

