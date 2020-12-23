ASUU: We’ll disappoint seekers of #EndASUU protest – Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said the federal government would disappoint all those who were waiting to embark on an #EndASUU protest by mid-January 2021, should the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fail to arrive at a compromise.

Ngige, who spoke yesterday shortly before stepping into a closeddoor meeting with the leadership of ASUU in Abuja, took the position following an ultimatum purportedly issued by Nigerian students to embark on protest on January 15, if the issues were not addressed. The Minister, who confirmed his earlier optimism that the prolonged strike would soon come to an end, said he was yet to receive such a letter from the students, adding that even if there was one, the government would disappoint all those wishing for the protest as all the matters in dispute must have been resolved by January 15.

He said: “Those who want to use the #EndASUU protest to destroy public and private property or lecturers’ homes will be disappointed. “I am optimistic that the meeting will produce the final result that will make everybody happy.

“This meeting is fruitful, just like the past ones. This is a journey and the facts are that we have achieved a lot on both sides, the government and ASUU. This journey has been tortuous, but I see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ngige further noted that he had already communicated with the government side before the meeting and had received the assurances that most of the grey areas had been dealt with. “We are hopeful that ASUU will then take the report of what we achieved today to their members. We allow social dialogue in line with ILO conventions for all employers and employees, to guide this meeting.” ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who said they ‘feel for their students who were also their children, noted that no amount of sacrifice would be too much to get the matter resolved as long as the government was consistent with its commitments.’

However, Ogunyemi reiterated that only the NEC of ASUU could announce the suspension of the strike, adding that they came for the meeting with all sense of responsibility to resolve the crisis in the interest of the students and their members who had been starving.

