ASUU: We’re ready to meet with Tinubu over face-off with FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it is ready to meet with the incoming Bola Tinubu government for a permanent solution to its incessant face-off with the Federal Government.

But the union said the government must show determination to accord education a priority. National President Emmanuel Osodeke said if the Tinubu administration toes the line of the outgoing government then the final nail would have been put in the coffin of tertiary education.

He said: “We can meet and are ready to meet with the incoming government if they would show more seriousness and willing- ness to accord education the pride of place it de- serves.

“They just have to go many steps higher than what we have now. We hope they would see the need to give education a top priority and save it from col- lapse.” On the steps to resolve the issue of withheld salaries and other matters in contention with the outgoing government, Osodeke said no significant progress has been made.

The union said: “We called off our industrial action about six months ago because of the pronouncement by the court, but up until now, the matter is still dragging at the court.

“It was easy and quick for them to get us to sus- pend the strike, but it has taken ages for the matter to be resolved by the court. The next hearing date is May 2.”

