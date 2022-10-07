News

ASUU: We’ve had fruitful discussions with Buhari -Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said his follow-up meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was fruitful.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, said: “We just came here for a follow up, which was supposed to be yesterday, but unfortunately, the President was not around and this is a follow up. We had, once again, very fruitful, good discussions with Mr. President on the pending issue and this matter will be concluded.

“You will hear directly from the President, but suffice to say that we had a very good meeting and it will be concluded.”

Asked what the meeting portended to Nigerians, the Speaker said: “The assurance is that we’ve met with the president, we’ve discussed, it was a positive meeting. I think Nigerians will hear directly from Mr. President. We all look forward to it, but we had a good meeting. You can read between the lines.”

 

Our Reporters

