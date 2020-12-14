ASUU: You’re wicked, cleric tells politicians

Presiding Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Isokun, Oyo in Oyo State, Rev Gabriel Kehinde, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian political leaders.

Kehinde, who spoke against the backdrop of the over eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing the political class as wicked, selfish and inconsiderate over the plight of the masses whose children politicians had forced to be out of school for over eight months over their face-off with ASUU.

In his sermon at the remembrance and thanksgiving service for Pa Amos Aremu Moradeyo Ajuwon and exit of Madam Maria Ajoke Oyebisi Ajuwon at the weekend, the cleric said the Federal Government and ASUU’s rift took this long to settle because “the children of the politicians and the stupendously wealthy leaders do not school in Nigeria here, but rather, overseas.

So, they are less concerned”. Reading from the Book of Luke 16:19-22 about the story of Lazarus and the rich man, Kehinde said: “All you politicians present here, listen; you are all selfish.

There is no solid programme for education, health, infrastructure and the rest. No politician will give out contract out of love for the masses that voted them into power.

They must have taken their own kickback in form of commission before awarding the contract. You are all thieves. You are the ones that push Nigeria to this deplorable condition.

“ASUU is on strike for almost a year now and the politicians don’t care because their own children are schooling abroad. What an act of wickedness. Lazarus, the poor man, was eating from the crumbs that fell from the rich man’s table with sores on his body, yet the rich man didn’t care.

When both of them died, the rich man was begging that Lazarus who was at Abraham’s side should dip his finger in water and drop it in his mouth because he was agonising in hell. This is how our wealthy ones are in Nigeria.

“Someone called himself ‘Constituted Authority’, and ruled for eight solid years, yet he could not have a good hospital where his ailment could be treated. He had to be taken to a private hospital outside his state where he eventually died. What a shame. He has now become history.

“Many of the politicians would rig their way into office, embezzle public funds, and later go to church to donate their ill-gotten wealth. Many of them see the masses suffering, yet they look away. Whenever they do any good, they must have targeted what they will benefit from it. They don’t do good for doing sake.

My appeal to you politicians is that there is no request or prayer that will be honoured in death. If you are praying or offering sacrifice to God to forgive the sins or wickedness of your dead, you are only wasting your time. It is wise to make your people happy while you are on earth because God is never stupid.”.

In his address, the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Samson Supo Ayokunle, urged Nigerians to use their time well.

He said: “Everyone will go. Some will die and there will be no one to bury them. I pray our dead bodies are not devoured by dogs.

Those who are powerful and can destroy the world cannot kill the COVID- 19 virus. We are telling our people who are overseas to come back home because we are much safer here. We are not deriding them, but giving glory to God.”

