ASUU’s roll-over strike

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has made good its threat to rollover its strike if, after the 30-day warning strike, no good news came from the Federal Government. As predicted by this writer, no good news came from the Federal Government. As we also predicted, an ASUU bereft of ideas has no other idea than its hackneyed strike ad nauseam and ad infinitum. Both the FG and ASUU are assholes! The government has no stake in our schools because the children of rich and powerful Nigerians school abroad. Those that attend school here are in private universities whose fees are exorbitant.

The Muhammadu Buhari administration apparently subscribes to the Boko Haram ideology of Western education as “haram” – that is, poison. ASUU – and parents – must devise a means other than strike action to force the hands of the government. It is like someone sent Buhari to ruin Nigeria! It is like Buhari has a score to settle. The way he is ruining everything in sight, it is like he has a mission of vengeful hatred that he must execute without looking back. A strike against education is primarily a strike against the South; which is the bastion of education in the country.

The South suffers the most from the deliberate suffocation of the public school system. But while the leaders of the North have failed to understand that the preponderance of private universities in the same region will help it to cushion the adverse effects of the de-marketing of the public school system, it baffles me. The North can only sink deeper into the miry clay of educational disadvantage. But do their leaders care? They hardly need quality education to wangle their way to the top and then lord it over their betters from the South. If they do care, this is the time to speak up! The poor are being pushed to the wall on all fronts.

Are you aware that the Seme border remains closed, with dire economic consequences for the economy of southern Nigeria in general and the South-West in particular? The closure violates the ECOWAS Protocol on the free movement of goods and services to which Nigeria is signatory. It also creates bad blood between Nigeria and its West African neighbours. Nigerian leaders will be well advised to learn from what is happening in Ukraine; when a government deliberately declares war on a section or sections of its country, it courts trouble!

Sunday Igboho: Not yet ‘uhuru’

Yoruba self-determination activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, was released from detention in the Republic of Benin on March 7, 2022. Igboho was arrested in the neighbouring West African country in July 2021 while reportedly trying to travel to Germany through the Cardinal Bernadin International airport, Cotonou. Obviously, Igboho was on the watch list, unknown to him, most likely on the instigation of the Nigerian government. According to reports, an aircraft was already revving its engine at the airport and Igboho would have been given the Nnamdi Kanu treatment but for watchful and alert Yoruba elements at the airport that frustrated the effort. Abducted from Kenya and whisked to Nigeria, Kanu, the IPOB leader is currently in DSS detention in Abuja, undergoing the charade of a court trial. But tell Igboho it is not yet “uhuru”. And tell the Yoruba self-determination groups already grinning from ear-to-ear and congratulating one another to not to celebrate too early.

 

Koeman kicks off Barca’s redemption with Villarreal tie

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Atmosphere of uncertainty has not completely left Camp Nou. It is in the midst of this condition that new Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman will start his campaign when the Blaugrana take on Villarreal in a La Liga fixture on Sunday. Captain Lionel Messi sent shock waves across the football world when he announced his intention […]

Sad reminiscences on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME san, ofr

INTRODUCTION Some Nigerians believed, erroneously, that Ibrahim Magu, erstwhile Chairman of the EFCC, was a god. Or something close to a diety. Why not? He behaved like one. Magu was all-in-all to this government. He carried himself haughtily, with the lordly and supercilious swagger of a proud peacock. He was responsible to no one. Not […]
Nigeria’s week of the absurd

Posted on Author Ike Abonyi

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to [the] harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.” – Gov. Akeredolu to AGF Malami Last week, the rules of logic, if not set aside, were obfuscated. Some critical federal functionaries, apparently […]

Leave a Reply

