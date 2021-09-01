News Top Stories

ASUU’s ultimatum expires, to reconvene NEC meeting

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

As the ultimatum from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the Federal Government expires, the union has said its National Executive Council (NEC) would reassemble to weigh available options and consider its next options. ASUU had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2020, after the government promised to meet its demands which led to suspension of its nine months strike at the time.

But the union had given the government till the end of August 2021, stating that the government had failed to fulfil its promises. President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke to our correspondent on Tuesday in Abuja, stressed that the union has never indicated any intentions of embarking on strike. According to him, there are processes for embarking on a strike which includes due consultations with all ASUU chapters should the government fail to implement its promises to the aggrieved lecturers. He said: “ASUU never proposed a strike action; we said if the government does not meet all our demands by the end of August, the union will meet and consider the action to take.

“But the country should hold the government responsible for any action we take and that was what we said; we didn’t mention embarking on strike. “The ASUU president cannot just wake up one morning and pronounce we are going on strike not even the principal officers, we have to go through our branches “The ultimatum will end today so we will hold a meeting with our members to determine the way forward.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

At least 17 people die after train collides with bus in Thailand

Posted on Author Reporter

  A train has collided with a tour bus in Thailand killing at least 17 people and injuring 30 others, officials have said. The bus, with 65 passengers on board, was crossing a railway track in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, when the train hit it, reports Sky News. It was travelling […]
News

Death toll expected to rise in Beirut blast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 78 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise. Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling […]
News

US under pressure over Afghan evacuation deadline

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US is being pressed to allow more time for evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as the deadline for its withdrawal nears. Under an agreement with the Taliban, the US must leave by August 31, reports the BBC. But France, the UK and Germany all raised the possibility of allowing more time ahead of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica